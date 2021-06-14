‘Karma’s World’: Ludacris Talks Animated Netflix Series Inspired By His Daughter; New Images – Annecy

As part of its Kids and Family Sneak Peek at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Netflix has debuted a series of new images for Karma’s World, the kids series created and executive produced by rapper, actor and producer Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges who said today, “I believe Karma is going to be a much bigger artist than Ludacris has ever been.” Check out the new stills above and below.

The children’s series, which will debut in the fall, will feature forty 11-minute episodes and is a coming-of-age story about a young Black girl finding her voice and using it to change her world. Per Netflix, it follows 10-year-old Karma Grant, “an aspiring musical artist and rapper with big talent and an even bigger heart. Smart, resilient, and deeply empathetic, Karma pours her soul into songwriting, channeling her feelings into whip-smart rhymes with passion, courage and her signature brand of humor. In this series, Karma is only beginning to grasp the incredible emotional power that words and music can have. She doesn’t just want to share her music with the world… she wants to change the world with it.”

Karma’s World is inspired by Bridges’ oldest daughter and has been over a decade in the making, he explained today in Annecy. When Karma was just six-years-old, she began saying she wanted to be a rapper and an entertainer. “I sat her down and said, ‘If you want to be a rapper like Daddy, Daddy talks about a narration of my life and what goes on in my neighborhood and what goes on as an adult. If you want to do things, you have to talk about stuff that goes on in your life and you as a kid.”

He added, “This is the story of dreams to reality 100%, and that’s who I am. As we all grew up, there was something that was a staple of our childhood that helped to form who we are as individuals and things we’ll never forget. There were certain shows that helped build us, build our confidence, that we looked to as a form of entertainment, but also just to brighten our entire lives up and I think that’s exactly what I want Karma’s World to do for many children and many people in this new generation.”

Karma’s World is produced in partnership with 9 Story Media Group’s Oscar-nominated, Dublin-based studio Brown Bag Films and its Emmy Award-winning Creative Affairs Group as well as Bridges’ Karma’s World Entertainment.

Here are some more new pics:

Netflix

Netflix