Karlovy Vary Film Festival Unveils 2021 Line-Up, Including 32 Premieres & Tribute Program To Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation

The official selection of the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF) has been revealed, featuring 32 premieres. Scroll down for the full list of titles.
The fest will open with Zatopek, David Ondříček’s feature about four-time Olympic gold medalist, the runner Emil Zátopek, who is widely regarded as the most popular athlete in Czech Republic’s history. The film will premiere on August 20, 2021 in the Hotel Thermal Grand Hall at the opening night gala. Also screening is Boiling Point, the drama about a restaurant chef starring Stephen Graham.
A retrospective will take place dedicated to the work of The Film Foundation, Martin Scorsese’s non-profit organization established in 1990 dedicated to protecting and preserving motion picture history, restoring to date more than 900 classic works of cinema. A total of 10 films will be screened at the fest.
Related Story
Karlovy Vary Cancels 54½ November Special Event Due To COVID Restrictions
In addition to today’s program announcement, a selection of non-competitive strands, featuring notable films from 2020 and 2021, will be revealed closer to the event.
Watch on Deadline
For the first time this year, documentaries will be incorporated into the two existing competitions – the Crystal Globe Competition and East of the West Competition – both previously restricted to fiction features.
CRYSTAL GLOBE COMPETITION
Atlas ptáků / Bird Atlas
Director: Olmo Omerzu
Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovak Republic, 2021, 92 min, World premiere
Boiling Point / Boiling Point
Director: Philip Barantini
United Kingdom, 2020, 94 min, World premiere
Ezmûn / The Exam
Director: Shawkat Amin Korki
Germany, Iraq, Qatar, 2021, 89 min, World premiere
Guerres / Wars
Director: Nicolas Roy
Canada, 2021, 84 min, World premiere
Každá minuta života / Every Single Minute
Director: Erika Hníková
Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2021, 80 min, World premiere
Láska pod kapotou / At Full Throttle
Director: Miro Remo
Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2021, 85 min, World premiere
Nö / Nö
Director: Dietrich Brüggemann
Germany, 2021, 119 min, World premiere
Le Prince / Le Prince
Director: Lisa Bierwirth
Germany, 2021, 125 min, World premiere
Strahinja Banović / As Far as I Can Walk
Director: Stefan Arsenijević
Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania, 2021, 92 min, World premiere
La terra dei figli / The Land of the Sons
Director: Claudio Cupellini
Italy, 2021, 118 min, International premiere
Zbornica / The Staffroom
Director: Sonja Tarokić
Croatia, 2021, 126 min, World premiere
Zpráva o záchraně mrtvého / Saving One Who Was Dead
Director: Václav Kadrnka
Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, France, 2021, 90 min, World premiere
EAST OF THE WEST – COMPETITION
Bliscy / Dear Ones
Director: Grzegorz Jaroszuk
Poland, Czech Republic, 2021, 74 min, World premiere
Bėgikė / Runner
Director: Andrius Blaževičius
Lithuania, Czech Republic, 2021, 87 min, World premiere
Jednotka intenzivního života / Intensive Life Unit
Director: Adéla Komrzý
Czech Republic, 2021, 73 min, World premiere
Koreni / Roots
Director: Tea Lukač
Serbia, 2021, 80 min, World premiere
Külön falka / Wild Roots
Director: Hajni Kis
Hungary, Slovak Republic, 2021, 98 min, World premiere
Marťanské lodě / Two Ships
Director: Jan Foukal
Czech Republic, Norway, 2021, 76 min, World premiere
Nuuccha / Nuuccha
Director: Vladimir Munkuev
Russia, 2021, 107 min, World premiere
Otar’s Death / Otar’s Death
Director: Ioseb “Soso” Bliadze
Georgia, Germany, Lithuania, 2021, 106 min, World premiere
Patchwork / Patchwork
Director: Petros Charalambous
Cyprus, Israel, Slovenia, 2021, 86 min, World premiere
Poslije zime / After the Winter
Director: Ivan Bakrač
Montenegro, Serbia, Croatia, 2021, 101 min, World premiere
Sestri / Sisterhood
Director: Dina Duma
North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro, 2021, 90 min, World premiere
Zrcadla ve tmě / Mirrors in the Dark
Director: Šimon Holý
Czech Republic, 2021, 84 min, World premiere
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
Années 20 / Roaring 20’s
Director: Elisabeth Vogler
France, 2021, 90 min, European premiere
Brighton 4th / Brighton 4th
Director: Levan Koguashvili
Georgia, Russia, Bulgaria, USA, Monaco, 2021, 95 min, European premiere
Moje slunce Mad / My Sunny Maad
Director: Michaela Pavlátová
Czech Republic, France, Slovak Republic, 2021, 81 min, International premiere
O slavnosti a hostech / The Party and the Guests
Director: Jan Němec
Czechoslovakia, 1966, 71 min
Podezření / Suspicion
Director: Michal Blaško
Czech Republic, France, 2022, 68 min, World premiere
Rekonstrukce okupace / Reconstruction of Occupation
Director: Jan Šikl
Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2021, 95 min, World premiere
Sny o toulavých kočkách / Dreams About Stray Cats
Director: David Sís
Czech Republic, USA, France, 2020, 96 min, World premiere
Zátopek / Zátopek
Director: David Ondříček
Czech Republic, 2021, 131 min, World premiere
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.