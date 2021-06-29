Karlovy Vary Film Festival Unveils 2021 Line-Up, Including 32 Premieres & Tribute Program To Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation

The official selection of the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF) has been revealed, featuring 32 premieres. Scroll down for the full list of titles.

The fest will open with Zatopek, David Ondříček’s feature about four-time Olympic gold medalist, the runner Emil Zátopek, who is widely regarded as the most popular athlete in Czech Republic’s history. The film will premiere on August 20, 2021 in the Hotel Thermal Grand Hall at the opening night gala. Also screening is Boiling Point, the drama about a restaurant chef starring Stephen Graham.

A retrospective will take place dedicated to the work of The Film Foundation, Martin Scorsese’s non-profit organization established in 1990 dedicated to protecting and preserving motion picture history, restoring to date more than 900 classic works of cinema. A total of 10 films will be screened at the fest.

Related Story Karlovy Vary Cancels 54½ November Special Event Due To COVID Restrictions

In addition to today’s program announcement, a selection of non-competitive strands, featuring notable films from 2020 and 2021, will be revealed closer to the event.

Watch on Deadline

For the first time this year, documentaries will be incorporated into the two existing competitions – the Crystal Globe Competition and East of the West Competition – both previously restricted to fiction features.

CRYSTAL GLOBE COMPETITION

Atlas ptáků / Bird Atlas

Director: Olmo Omerzu

Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovak Republic, 2021, 92 min, World premiere

Boiling Point / Boiling Point

Director: Philip Barantini

United Kingdom, 2020, 94 min, World premiere

Ezmûn / The Exam

Director: Shawkat Amin Korki

Germany, Iraq, Qatar, 2021, 89 min, World premiere

Guerres / Wars

Director: Nicolas Roy

Canada, 2021, 84 min, World premiere

Každá minuta života / Every Single Minute

Director: Erika Hníková

Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2021, 80 min, World premiere

Láska pod kapotou / At Full Throttle

Director: Miro Remo

Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2021, 85 min, World premiere

Nö / Nö

Director: Dietrich Brüggemann

Germany, 2021, 119 min, World premiere

Le Prince / Le Prince

Director: Lisa Bierwirth

Germany, 2021, 125 min, World premiere

Strahinja Banović / As Far as I Can Walk

Director: Stefan Arsenijević

Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania, 2021, 92 min, World premiere

La terra dei figli / The Land of the Sons

Director: Claudio Cupellini

Italy, 2021, 118 min, International premiere

Zbornica / The Staffroom

Director: Sonja Tarokić

Croatia, 2021, 126 min, World premiere

Zpráva o záchraně mrtvého / Saving One Who Was Dead

Director: Václav Kadrnka

Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, France, 2021, 90 min, World premiere

EAST OF THE WEST – COMPETITION

Bliscy / Dear Ones

Director: Grzegorz Jaroszuk

Poland, Czech Republic, 2021, 74 min, World premiere

Bėgikė / Runner

Director: Andrius Blaževičius

Lithuania, Czech Republic, 2021, 87 min, World premiere

Jednotka intenzivního života / Intensive Life Unit

Director: Adéla Komrzý

Czech Republic, 2021, 73 min, World premiere

Koreni / Roots

Director: Tea Lukač

Serbia, 2021, 80 min, World premiere

Külön falka / Wild Roots

Director: Hajni Kis

Hungary, Slovak Republic, 2021, 98 min, World premiere

Marťanské lodě / Two Ships

Director: Jan Foukal

Czech Republic, Norway, 2021, 76 min, World premiere

Nuuccha / Nuuccha

Director: Vladimir Munkuev

Russia, 2021, 107 min, World premiere

Otar’s Death / Otar’s Death

Director: Ioseb “Soso” Bliadze

Georgia, Germany, Lithuania, 2021, 106 min, World premiere

Patchwork / Patchwork

Director: Petros Charalambous

Cyprus, Israel, Slovenia, 2021, 86 min, World premiere

Poslije zime / After the Winter

Director: Ivan Bakrač

Montenegro, Serbia, Croatia, 2021, 101 min, World premiere

Sestri / Sisterhood

Director: Dina Duma

North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro, 2021, 90 min, World premiere

Zrcadla ve tmě / Mirrors in the Dark

Director: Šimon Holý

Czech Republic, 2021, 84 min, World premiere

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

Années 20 / Roaring 20’s

Director: Elisabeth Vogler

France, 2021, 90 min, European premiere

Brighton 4th / Brighton 4th

Director: Levan Koguashvili

Georgia, Russia, Bulgaria, USA, Monaco, 2021, 95 min, European premiere

Moje slunce Mad / My Sunny Maad

Director: Michaela Pavlátová

Czech Republic, France, Slovak Republic, 2021, 81 min, International premiere

O slavnosti a hostech / The Party and the Guests

Director: Jan Němec

Czechoslovakia, 1966, 71 min

Podezření / Suspicion

Director: Michal Blaško

Czech Republic, France, 2022, 68 min, World premiere

Rekonstrukce okupace / Reconstruction of Occupation

Director: Jan Šikl

Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2021, 95 min, World premiere

Sny o toulavých kočkách / Dreams About Stray Cats

Director: David Sís

Czech Republic, USA, France, 2020, 96 min, World premiere

Zátopek / Zátopek

Director: David Ondříček

Czech Republic, 2021, 131 min, World premiere