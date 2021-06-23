Kamal Bolden & Noah Bean Join Nick Wootton/Jake Coburn NBC Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Kamal Bolden and Noah Bean are set as male leads opposite Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé in NBC’s untitled bank-heist drama pilot from Nick Wootton and Jake Coburn; Julie Plec’s My So-Called Company; and Universal TV, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Written by Wootton and directed by Justin Lin, the Untitled Nick Wootton/Jake Coburn Project is a high-stakes two-hander about Elena Federova (Baccarin), a recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists throughout NYC for a mysterious purpose, and Val Turner (Bathé), the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan. The sexy and twisted heist show reveals how far some people will go for love, justice and the most valuable commodity in the world: the truth.

Bolden will play Elgin Turner, a former FBI agent sentenced to 10 years in prison for his involvement with a drug cartel. He’s married to his childhood sweetheart, FBI agent Val Turner.

Bean will play Jonathan Doak, the FBI Assistant Director in Charge. He supervises Agent Turner, who’s a thorn in his side because she knows more than he does.

Wootton and Coburn executive produce with Plec and her producing partner Emily Cummins at My So-Called Company. Lin and Andrew Schneider executive produce via Lin’s Perfect Storm Entertainment. Universal Television is the studio.

Bolden’s TV credits include: Rosewood, Chicago Fire, The Resident and Insecure. He is shooting a recurring role on the upcoming AMC drama series 61st Street. In features, he’ll next be seen in the Hulu comedy Vacation Friends, opposite John Cena and Lil Rel Howery. He is repped by Robert Stein Management and Paonessa Talent Agency.

Bean was a series regular on Damages at FX, Nikita at the CW and 12 Monkeys at Syfy. He also had major arcs on ABC’s Once Upon a Time, Hulu’s Shut Eye and NBC’s The Enemy Within. He will next be seen on Simon Kinberg’s upcoming Apple series Invasion. Film credits include the upcoming King Richard with Will Smith, Morning Glory with Rachel McAdams and Harrison Ford, Ghosts of New Orleans with Terrence Howard and the leading role opposite Anna Chlumsky in The Pill. He is repped by APA and Velocity Entertainment Partners.