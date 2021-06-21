Kaley Cuoco & Pete Davidson In Talks To Star In Romantic Comedy Feature ‘Meet Cute’

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned that Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson are in negotiations to headline the romantic comedy movie Meet Cute directed by Alex Lehmann. The deal has not yet closed.

Meet Cute, I hear, is a wildly inventive deconstruction of the romantic comedy built around the question: What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones’ past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner?

Cuoco will play Sheila, while Davidson will portray Gary in the pic. Noga Pnueli penned the script. Akiva Goldsman, Gregory Lessans, and Rachel Reznick of Weed Road Pictures will produce with Santosh Govindaraju and Dan Reardon of Convergent Media.

Cuoco recently closed an expansive new overall deal with Warner Bros. TV Group for her production company Yes, Norman, extending a 15-year relationship with the studio, as Deadline first reported. She developed, executive produced, and starred in the acclaimed HBO Max hit series The Flight Attendant, which is going into its second season. The actress received several noms including SAG (Female Actor in a Comedy Series, as well as Ensemble in a Comedy Series), Critics Choice (Actress in a Comedy Series, Best Comedy Series), and the Golden Globes (Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy, as well as TV Series – Musical or Comedy). She was also nominated for a PGA (Producer of Episodic TV, Comedy).

Related Story 'SNL': Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant & Kenan Thompson Spark Exit Speculation In Emotional Season 46 Finale As Cast Changes Loom

After collaborating on The Flight Attendant, Cuoco recently re-teamed with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV to land the rights to Doris Day: Her Own Story, the legendary singer’s official biography/autobiography, by A.E. Hotchner. The project is currently in development, with Cuoco slated to star. She is continuing to do the title voiceover and EP Warner Bros. Animation’s Harley Quinn, which is heading into its third season. Most recently as Deadline first told you, Cuoco and Yes, Norman acquired rights to A Season With Mom. She’ll next star in the Sony movie The Man From Toronto opposite Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson. She is represented by SDB Partners, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

Watch on Deadline

Davidson has been a cast member of Saturday Night Live since 2014. The stand-up comedian co-wrote, executive produced and starred in the Universal movie The King of Staten Island based on his life story which received great critical acclaim. He can be seen in Warner Bros. upcoming James Gunn-directed DC sequel The Suicide Squad on Aug. 6 as Blackguard. He is also starring in the upcoming STX movie American Sole and the A24 horror pic Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. Previous feature credits include The Jesus Rolls, The Angry Birds Movie 2, Netflix’s The Dirt, and the Sundance Film Festival movie Big Time Adolescence. He is also set to star in the Rupert Sanders directed feature adaptation of Tim O’Brien’s book The Things They Carried opposite Tom Hardy, Tye Sheridan, and Bill Skarsgard which tells the story of a platoon of American soldiers in the Vietnam War. Davidson is represented by ICM, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Granderson Des Rochers.

Lehmann, whose directing credits include the Netflix Ray Romano-Mark Duplass comedy feature Paddleton and the Sarah Paulson-Duplass romantic drama Blue Jay, is repped by ICM.

Pnueli is repped by Heroes and Villains Entertainment, CAA, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman. She directed and wrote the short Deb and has the feature Deborah, which she wrote and directed, in post-production.