Kal Penn’s ‘Money Hungry’ & Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream Competition Series Lead Latest Food Network Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Competition series from Kal Penn and ice cream manufacturers Ben & Jerry’s are part of Food Network and Cooking Channel’s latest slate of originals.

The Discovery-owned networks are plotting over 30 new series and more than 25 returning series for the second half of the year as part of 400 hour of food-focused programming for cable and streamer Discovery+.

Penn is hosting Money Hungry, a contest that requires the abilities of a super taster combined with a wide-reaching culinary knowledge to complete a series of increasingly difficult taste tests encompassing the entire world of flavors.

Ben and Jerry’s: The Cold Wars (w/t), is an ice cream competition, where teams of future flavor gurus create wildly imaginative and out-of-this-world frozen treats in a bid for the grand prize.

Related Story 'Chef Boot Camp': Food Network Orders Second Season Of Cliff Crooks Series

Elsewhere, The Try Guys – Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang – are fronting No Recipe Road Trip with the Try Guys (w/t), inspired by the former Buzzfeed employees web series Without a Recipe, host Robert Irvine and lead-judge Daniela Soto-Innes are leading The Globe, which sees four chefs compete within an immersive set made up of LED screen projectors that transports the competitors anywhere on earth.

Chrissy Teigen’s mother Pepper is launching a series where she shares her Thai-inspired recipes and personal stories with a little help from her family in Dishing with Pepper Teigen.

Chef Darnell Ferguson and comedian Mamrie Hart are fronting competition series Tiny Food Fight, while Sunny Anderson is hosting Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey’s After Dark set in Hersheypark.

Spice of Life (w/t) will see Hawa Hassan visit experienced chefs at home and in restaurants to learn the stories of their favorite traditional recipes from around the world, while Preview Dinner Project (w/t) follows chefs create their pop-up preview dinner event in hopes of making their dream a reality.

Guy Fieri is also taking an off-the-hook Hawaiian adventure in Guy: Hawaiian Style.

Returning series include BBQ Brawl, Beat Bobby Flay, Buddy vs. Duff, Chopped, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Dinner: Impossible, The Great Food Truck Race, Guy’s Grocery Games, and Restaurant: Impossible along with Chopped: Alton’s Maniacal Baskets and Buddy vs. Duff: Baker Battle.

“The world of food is varied and vast, a rich tapestry of flavors and tastes, and having the opportunity to expand our offerings across Food Network and Cooking Channel as well as the new discovery plus platform has inspired the team to push boundaries and explore all things food like never before,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Cooking Channel. “We cannot wait to share these exciting new shows, new faces and extraordinary food moments with our audience.”