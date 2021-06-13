Skip to main content
Federal Court Dismisses Lawsuit Against Houston Hospital Network That Mandates Employee Covid-19 Vaccines

Juvenile Is One Of The Mass Shooters In Austin, Texas 6th Street Entertainment District – Update

Flickr

SUNDAY JUNE 13 UPDATE: Officials said one of the suspects arrested for the mass shooting early Saturday is a juvenile, which could complicate what the charges will be.

Police and prosecutors have up to 48 hours from the time of a person’s arrest to file charges against him. No age or name was given on the person arrested in the incident, and his identity and court records in the case likely will remain confidential, according to reports.

UPDATE: One person has been arrested in the mass shooting incident in Austin, and the injury count is now up to 14 people,  Mayor Steve Adler’s office said.

Two of the people injured remain in critical condition, Austin Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said at a press briefing Saturday. He had no details on the arrest of the suspect in the shooting. However, he said that police have identified two male suspects responsible for the shooting, indicating their confrontation was a dispute between the two.
EARLIER: Austin, Texas’s popular 6th Street entertainment district was the scene of a mass shooting early Saturday morning. Police reported that 13 people were injured and said the suspected shooter was not in custody.

Two of the injured were in critical condition, interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 AM. along 6th Street, which has many bars, restaurants and nightclubs in a city that bills itself as the live music capital. The street was barricaded to keep out vehicle traffic.

Watch on Deadline

There was no specific details on what happened or information on what caused the shootings.

“Our officers responded very quickly,” Chacon said. “They were able to immediately begin life-saving measures for many of these patients, including applications of tourniquets; applications of chest seals.”

Some gunshot victims were taken to the hospital in police cruisers, Chacon said.

Chacon said the shooter’s description was “not very detailed,” but said the person was believed to be a man. Investigators were reviewing surveillance video and other evidence from the area, Chacon said.

Downtown Austin is slowly getting back to full capacity after the pandemic.

 

