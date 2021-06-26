Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, First Lady Jill Biden Pay Tribute To Alex Trebek At Daytime Emmys; Regis Philbin, Larry King Also Honored

Trebek was Canadian. Trudeau praised his social consciousness — recalling the 62 acres of land he donated between Nichols and Runyon canyons in LA, a public area called the Trebek Open Space —

— and his “legacy of giving.”

“He told me he was proud to be a Canadian. And we told him that we were proud that is he is one of us as well,” Trudeau said.

Jill Biden called him “warn and funny” and said she loved how “he brought our families together every evening, racking our brains to keep up with the smartest contestants. Thank you Alex. We miss you.”

Trebek and King both earned posthumous Emmys at the 2021 awards show, airing Friday night — Trebek for outstanding game show host and King for informational talk show.

Trebek’s son, Matt and his daughter, Emily accepted the award from behind the host’s podium on the quiz show’s set. King’s sons Chance and Cannon accepted his award.

Jeopardy! also won for outstanding game show. Executive producer Michael Richard dedicated that Emmy to Trebek, who hosted the show for 37 years. “This is for Alex,” he said, holding the award aloft. “He was more than just a game show host… and he believed that Jeopardy! was more than just a game show. It stood for facts, competition and a celebration of intelligence,” said Richard.

Philbin died last July at the age of 88. Trebek died in November at the age of 80 following a battle with pancreatic cancer and King died in January at 87.

Philbin was host of the long-running talk shows Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee and Live! With Regis and Kelly, as well as the first host of the U.S. version of the popular game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

“For 15 years it was my honor and pleasure to six next to him. He was one-of-a-kind, unique, original, the most fun you could ever have with a human being,” said Gifford. “He was a great friend to me until the day he died.”

King was the star of CNN’s “Larry King Live” for 25 years from 1985 to 2010. He also hosted the nationally syndicated talk radio show The Larry King Show from 1978 to 1994. He wrote a column for USA Today and books on baseball, his history in entertainment and his experience with heart disease.