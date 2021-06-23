Justin Chu Cary & Charlie Weber Join Dustin Hoffman In Mayim Bialik’s ‘As Sick As They Made Us’ – Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Cast has rounded out on As Sick As They Made Us, the feature directing debut of The Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik.

As Deadline previously revealed, Dustin Hoffman, Candice Bergen, and fellow Big Bang Theory cast member Simon Helberg will lead the comedy-drama. New additions are Justin Chu Cary (Black Summer) and Charlie Weber (How To Get Away With Murder), with Dianna Agron also in the cast.

The story is as follows – a new romance with Jay (Justin Chu Cary) for recently divorced Abigail (Dianna Agron), who has just split from her husband (Charlie Webb), arrives right in the midst of her parents’ (Dustin Hoffman and Candice Bergen) chaotic antics. After a lifetime of dysfunctional hilarity, the family, accompanied by an estranged brother (Simon Helberg) find it within themselves to embrace for one final goodbye.

Filming is now underway in New Jersey on the movie. Screen Media Ventures, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, has boarded international rights on the project, with Film Mode Entertainment handling sales including domestic at Cannes.

Bialik also wrote the screenplay. Producers are Anne Clements, Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Productions, with Ash Christian, and Mark Maxey of Rolling Pictures. Seth Needle and David Fannon of Screen Media, David Nagelberg, and Clay Epstein of Film Mode Entertainment are executive producing. Additional executive producers include Cory Anderson, Johnathan Benefiel, Ori Eisen, Barry Germansky, Larry Greenberg, Matthew Helderman, Theodore Lodato, Berry Meyerowitz, Bradley Pilz, Jeff Sackman, Philip W. Shaltz, Luke Taylor and John Wollman

“This experience has been thus far the dreamiest trippiest thing I have experienced in my career. Seeing these actors bringing my words to life and seeing their creativity soar is an experience I never imagined could bring so much satisfaction. Being a director means also seeing images which evoke meaning; these actors are elevating every image I imagined exponentially. I come home every night exhausted and spent and simultaneously energized and starving for more,” comented Mayim Bialik.

“We are excited for Film Mode Entertainment to launch sales on Mayim Bialik’s all-star, multigenerational dramatic comedy. We have no doubt this film will be highly sought after by our partners,” added Screen Media Ventures President David Fannon.