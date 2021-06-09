‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Preview To Drop Exclusively On ‘F9’ Imax Screens

Universal is going old school in its push of Jurassic World: Dominion, and for those interested in seeing a snippet of the latest installment, they’ll have to head to an Imax theater, starting on the domestic opening weekend of F9, June 25, in more than 40 countries.

This is how big movies were teased in the days before everything went viral on social. Warner Bros. has practiced a similar marketing tactic before the pandemic with a tease of Birds of Prey during the opening weekend of It: Chapter 2 in 2019.

The five-minute preview, shown in 1:90:1 Imax aspect ratio, includes a prologue to the film’s narrative and is set 65 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, when dinosaurs roamed the entire Earth. Infused with Oscar winner Michael Giacchino’s score, the clip will reveal what Earth looked like long before humans existed and tell the origin story of how dinosaur DNA first came to be carried by a mythic mosquito. Of note, seven new species of dinosaurs, created by Industrial Light & Magic, are making their Jurassic debut.

The Colin Trevorrow-directed, EP’ed and co-wrote Dominion which shot during the pandemic over in the UK. The pic opens on June 10, 2022.

“As part of our celebration welcoming moviegoers back into theaters this summer, we couldn’t think of a more perfect way to say, ‘thank you’ to the hundreds of millions of Jurassic and Fast fans around the world,” said Jim Orr, President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution for Universal Pictures. “This first look at Jurassic World: Dominion that Colin and his team put together is like nothing you’ve ever seen before. Even better, there’s simply no more perfect place to experience both the Dominion Preview and F9 than on a massive IMAX screen. This really is the ultimate movie-fan experience.”

“Ever since I was a kid, I have wanted to see dinosaurs in their natural habitat,” Trevorrow says. “It may have taken a few decades, but with a little help from ILM, Universal and Amblin, it has finally happened. This Preview is just a glimpse of the film we’ve made. It’s an epic celebration of everything Steven Spielberg and Michael Crichton created, and I can’t wait to share it with the world next summer.”

“This sequence was made to be seen on the biggest screen possible. Luckily, Imax theaters are back, and all over the world we’re returning to theaters because movies bring us closer together,” Trevorrow added. “I think we need that shared experience right now … maybe more than we ever have.”

“At Imax, we’ve missed audiences as much as they’ve missed seeing movies in our theaters, and this is the perfect welcome-home present for everyone who loves movies,” said Megan Colligan, President of Imax Entertainment. “We are always thrilled to show the world’s most spectacular movies on the world’s most spectacular screens, and to help create moments and memories for audiences that last a lifetime. We’re proud to join with Universal, Amblin, and the Jurassic World and F9 filmmakers in offering this unforgettable and unprecedented cinematic experience.”