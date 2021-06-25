‘Thor’ & ‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ Scribe Zack Stentz Launches Electric Brain Entertainment With Producer Geoffrey Clark

EXCLUSIVE: Zack Stentz, writer of blockbusters Thor and X-Men: First Class and creator of Netflix’s Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, is teaming up with producer Geoffrey James Clark (The 2nd) to launch production company Electric Brain Entertainment.
Named after the Chinese characters that form the Mandarin word for computer, the LA-based film and TV firm will develop and produce genre-driven, IP-based and original content.
Stentz said: “Like a lot of writers, the enforced shutdown of the pandemic ended up lighting a creative fire in me. After a career spent largely playing in established franchises, I was seized with a desire to make new worlds and new stories. And with the entertainment industry in a period of unprecedented change and upheaval, Geoff and I realized that this was the perfect time for us to create and find those stories and share them with the world.”
