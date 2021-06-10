‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Shines Before Revamp News, Topping Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart

Netflix’s one-and-done superhero drama Jupiter’s Legacy topped Nielsen’s U.S. streaming rankings for May 10 to 16.

The show’s eight episodes racked up a bit more than 1 billion total minutes of viewing, easily outpacing Startup, whose three seasons yielded 760 million minutes of viewing.

Nielsen measures only viewing on a TV screen of shows from Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, with nearly a one-month delay by arrangement with the streaming services.

Last week, Deadline exclusively reported that Netflix will turn Mark Millar’s property into a universe spanning an anthology franchise. The streaming giant set a live-action adaptation of Supercrooks, which will explore the story of Millarworld’s super-villains, as the next installment of the Jupiter’s Legacy saga.

Netflix bought Millarworld in 2017 in the company’s first acquisition.

Bringing up the rear on Nielsen’s list, The Woman in the Window drew 500 million minutes of viewing, edging The Mitchells Vs. The Machines, which had 495 million. Mitchells, produced by Sony Pictures Animation, won the previous weekly Nielsen race.

Woman, starring Amy Adams, had been planned as a Twentieth Century Fox release in 2019 but was delayed due to poor test scores and then pushed again due to Covid-19. Eventually it was sold to Netflix.

Below is the full chart. Unless otherwise mentioned, all titles are on Netflix.

Jupiter’s Legacy – 8 episodes, 1 billion minutes of viewing

Startup – 31 eps., 760M min.

Grey’s Anatomy – 371 eps., 691M min.

NCIS – 353 eps., 672M min.

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) – 41 eps., 584M min.

Criminal Minds – 310 eps., 579M min.

The Upshaws – 10 eps., 560M min.

Cocomelon – 9 eps., 551M min.

The Woman in the Window – film, 500M min.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines – film, 495M min.