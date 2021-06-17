Joe Biden Signs Bill Making Juneteenth A Federal Holiday; What’s Open And Closed On Friday

President Joe Biden signs the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the White House.

President Joe Biden signed a bill that makes Juneteenth a federal holiday, with plans for the government workforce to observe the new holiday on Friday.

The event was carried on cable news and broadcast networks.

The holiday commemorates African Americans’ freedom from slavery, and has long been observed in local and state celebrations. It was on June 19, 1865 that enslaved Black Americans in Galveston, Texas, learned that they were free, and their first celebration turned into an annual event.

“Today we consecrate Juneteenth for what it ought to be, what it must be, a national holiday,” Biden said in the East Room of the White House.

At the ceremony, Biden called for passage of voting rights legislation, expected to come before the Senate next week, and also highlighted other parts of his agenda. As he has many times before, he also urged Americans to get vaccinated.

Related Story Juneteenth Programming Schedules From TV Networks, Streaming Services, Film Festivals, Broadway And More

Joining Biden at the ceremony was Opal Lee, 94, the activist who is known as the “grandmother of the movement to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.”

He described how, on Juneteenth 1939, when Lee was 12 years old, a white mob torched her family home.

“Such hate never stopped her,” Biden said. “…Over the course of decades she has made it her mission to see that this day came.”

Also with Biden as he signed the legislation were a handful of Senate and House lawmakers, including a Republican, John Cornyn of Texas, who co-sponsored the legislation establishing the date as a federal holiday. Juneteenth will be the first new federal holiday created since 1983, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day was established.

Earlier this week, the Senate passed legislation unanimously to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, and the House voted 415-14 on Wednesday, sending the bill to Biden’s desk.

Juneteenth actually lands on Saturday this year, but the U.S. Office of Personnel Management announced that the holiday would be observed with paid time off for most federal workers on Friday. California recognizes Juneteenth, but it is not a state holiday for employees.

Here’s a summary of what will be open and closed. The information is being updated.

Federal courts: Most will be closed, including the D.C. Circuit.

Mail service: No announcement has been made.

Stock markets: The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ will be open, but the exchanges are expected to meet to determine whether to close in future years. Some banks will close early.

Talent agencies: CAA, ICM Partners, UTA and WME Entertainment all will be closed on Friday.