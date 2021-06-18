Julia Stiles To Make Feature Directing Debut With ‘Wish You Were Here’

EXCLUSIVE: Julia Stiles is set to make her directing debut with Wish You Were Here, a romantic drama she co-wrote with Renée Carlino based on the latter’s novel.

Phiphen Pictures is producing the film, which reunites the company with Stiles after she starred alongside Kelsey Grammer and Colman Domingo in its pic The God Committee. That film premieres Sunday at the Tribeca Festival and goes day-and-date in theaters and on-demand July 2.

Wish You Were Here centers on Charlotte, a woman who finds herself in a rut, searching for a spark that seems just out of reach. After she has a whirlwind night of romance and imagining a future with a man named Adam, he ghosts her. When Charlotte finally discovers that Adam is terminally ill, she helps him spend his last days living life to the fullest.

No cast is attached to the project, and Stiles will not act in it.

Stiles directed multiple episodes of the 2010s TV series Paloma, starring Grace Gummer and Rhys Coiro. As an actress, her credits range from 10 Things I Hate About You and the Bourne franchise to Silver Linings Playbook and Hustlers. She earned an Emmy nom for her guest role on Dexter in 2010. Stiles is repped by the Gersh Agency, Untitled Entertainment, Sloane, Offer and Wolf-Kasteler.

“We are excited to partner with Julia again for her directorial debut, and we know she will bring an amazing vision and passion to this beautiful and popular story,” said producer Molly Conners of Phiphen Pictures.

Along with Wish You Were Here and The God Committee, Phiphen has produced IFC’s Centigrade and Netflix’s Like Father. It scored an Emmy nom for producing Solvan “Slick” Naim’s man-and-his-dog comedy It’s Bruno for Netflix.