Judy Greer Joins ‘The White House Plumbers’ HBO Watergate Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Judy Greer has been tapped for a key role opposite Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux in The White House Plumbers, HBO’s five-part limited series that revisits one of the biggest political scandals in American history, Watergate.

The series, now in production, hails from Veep executive producers Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, David Mandel and Frank Rich. Created and written by Gregory and Huyck and directed by Mandel, White House Plumbers is based part on public records and the book Integrity by Egil “Bud” Krogh and Matthew Krogh. It tells the true story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux), accidentally toppled the presidency they zealously were trying to protect.

Greer will play Fran Liddy, G. Gordon Liddy’s unflappable wife who has a misplaced faith in her husband’s intelligence and abilities.

Lena Headey plays Hunt’s wife, Dorothy Hunt.

In the 1982 TV movie Will: The Autobiography of G. Gordon Liddy, which aired on NBC, G. Gordon Liddy and Fran Liddy were played by Robert Conrad and Katherine Cannon, respectively.

Harrelson and Theroux executive produce White House Plumbers with Gregory, Huyck and Mandel; alongside Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad for The District; and Rich. Paul Lee, Nne Ebong and Mark Roybal executive produce for wiip, and Len Amato for Crash&Salvage. Gregg Fienberg also executive produces. The limited series is a co-production between HBO and wiip.

Greer recently joined Showtime’s anthology drama series The First Lady (w/t), in which she plays Nancy Howe, Betty Ford’s (Michelle Pfeiffer) trusted confidante and social secretary. On the feature side, she has been filming Hollywood Stargirl and is set for Flint Strong. Her upcoming films include Halloween Kills, Gringa, Lady of the Manor and Shoot the Rooster.

