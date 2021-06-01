Jude Weng Comedy ‘Leftover Daughters’ Produced By Paul Feig & Janet Yang In Works At NBC From Lionsgate

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has put in development Leftover Daughters, a comedy from Jude Weng (Finding Ohana), Paul Feig and his Feigco Entertainment, Janet Yang (The Joy Luck Club) and Lionsgate Television, where Feigco is based.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Weng, who also is set to direct the potential pilot, and Jeremy Hsu (Jimmy Kimmel Live!), Leftover Daughters chronicles the lives of a single Chinese-American woman and her circle of unmarried family and friends as they struggle to find love and happiness amidst the pressure of strict cultural traditions.

Weng and Hsu executive produce with Feig and Dan Magnante of Feigco Entertainment and Yang. Zach Bianco is co-producer.

Weng’s debut feature, Finding Ohana, dropped on Netflix earlier this year and remained on the streamer’s Top 10 Most Viewed Movies for weeks. Her next feature, Shelly, is set up at Amazon with Awkwafina attached to star and Ian Bryce attached to produce.

In TV, Weng has directed episodes of Fresh Off The Boat, Blackish, The Good Place, Young Sheldon, Life in Pieces, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Crashing. In 2019, Weng became the first Asian-American woman ever to direct a half-hour broadcast pilot, an untitled single-camera Chinese-American family created by Jessica Gao. Weng is currently an executive producer/director on two projects in development at HBO – one with Amy Aniobi (Insecure) and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, and the other with Ken Cheng and Viola Davis’ JuVee Productions.

Weng, an alumna of the American Film Institute’s Directing Workshop for Women, the ABC-Disney Directing Fellowship, the Warner Brothers Directing Program, and the HBO Writing Fellowship, is repped by CAA and attorney Tara Kole.

Feig and Lionsgate also are teaming with Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s British production company Merman on a remake of the popular BBC Two comedy Motherland for an American audience. The two companies have four series on the air, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist on NBC,, Love Life and Minx on HBO Max and Welcome to Flatch on Fox.

Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning producer Yang served as executive producer on Disney’s The Joy Luck Club and as a Producer on Columbia Pictures’ The People vs. Larry Flynt. Her most recent project, Over The Moon, is a Netflix animated feature based on her original story inspired by the Chinese moon goddess.

Hsu is repped bu Meridian Artists.