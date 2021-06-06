Josh Duhamel Reacts To ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ “Ending Prematurely” On Netflix

Josh Duhamel is apparently saddened about the Netflix decision to de facto cancel Mark Millar’s Jupiter’s Legacy series.

The streamer announced earlier this month that it was changing Jupiter’s Legacy into a universe spanning an anthology franchise. The streamer has set a live-action adaptation of Supercrooks, which delves into the story of Millarworld’s super-villains, as the next installment of the Jupiter’s Legacy saga.

Meanwhile, Jupiter’s Legacy will not continue as an ongoing series, which meant the high-profile cast — led by Duhamel, Leslie Bibb and Ben Daniels — would be let out of their commitments to the show.

Duhamel posted twice about the show’s ending on Instagram, tweaking Netflix with a beefcake photo in one of them.

In a lengthy post, Duhamel noted, “It’s never easy to hear that a project you cared about/ believed in/ put so much into is ending prematurely. It was a challenge and a privilege to dive into the character of Sheldon/ Utopian. I got to do things as an actor that took me to places I had never been.

A big thank you to @netflix for giving us this opportunity and an even bigger thank you to the fans – you took us to the #1 spot around the world and we stayed there for almost 2 weeks. Your support of the show means everything.

To the cast and crew- we put all of our lives on hold to take on the challenge of creating a new universe together. It truly took blood, sweat, and tears. I’m so proud of what we accomplished together and the journey we had (on & off the screen) is something I’ll never forget.

#NoLegacyLivesForever

(But maybe this one will)”