Jonathan Majors In Talks To Square Off Against Michael B. Jordan In Boxing Ring For ‘Creed III’

EXCLUSIVE: MGM and first-time director Michael B. Jordan have set their sights on Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors to be his adversary in the ring for Creed III, sources said. Negotiations are underway for Majors to star in the film as Adonis Creed’s ring nemesis.

It’s the latest big movie role looming for Majors, who is coming off the first season of the critically lauded HBO series Lovecraft Country. His rise to A-list from his 2019 breakout in The Last Black Man in San Francisco has been meteoric. Majors most recently co-starred in the Spike Lee-directed Da 5 Bloods for Netflix, and he is set to play Kang the Conqueror in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He will next be seen in the Jeymes Samuel-directed Western The Harder They Fall for Netflix, and Black Label Media’s Devotion.

The deal isn’t quite done yet and they are working through the logistics of Majors’ busy dance card. Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad return for the third installment of the Rocky franchise spinoff, but Sylvester Stallone decided not to come back this time. The script is written by Zach Baylin and Keenan Coogler.

There will surely be some ring training involved, but Majors has the physicality to stand toe to toe with Jordan, and the Yale School of Drama MFA has the acting chops, too. Stay tuned.

Majors is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Jackoway Austen.