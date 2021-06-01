Berlanti Productions Elevates Jonathan Gabay to EVP of Television

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Gabay has been promoted to EVP Television at Berlanti Productions. Gabay, who joined the company in 2019 as SVP Development, most recently shepherded All American: Homecoming, the All American spinoff that emerged as one of the strongest CW pilots this season and landed a series order last week. He also developed the CW’s breakout freshman drama Kung Fu, which has been renewed for a second season, and is overseeing the company’s series All American, Green Lantern and Superman & Lois.

“Since Jonathan joined the company two years ago, he has become an invaluable member of our team,” Berlanti Productions partners Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter and president David Madden said in a joint statement. “He loves television and the storytellers who make it. He has an endless passion for all genres, from superheroes to comedy and drama, and is rightly beloved by our staffs and showrunners. We are excited and lucky to be making more television with him.”

Gabay’s promotion comes as two Berlanti Productions SVPs, Karyn Smith Forge and Erika Kennair, left the company for new jobs, running the production companies of Don Cheadle and Nobel prize winner Malala Yousafzai, respectively. Search is underway for their replacements.

“I just want to personally add that I am so incredibly thrilled for both Karyn and Erika who are both cherished colleagues and friends,” Schechter said. “One of my goals in life has been to empower women in this business. Seeing both of them being given the opportunity to run companies of their own makes me indescribably happy and proud. We need more women leading companies (and countries for that matter). I am so proud that there are two more female Presidents who helped hone their skills at Berlanti Productions.”

Before joining Berlanti Productions, Gabay served as SVP of Comedy Development and Programming at Fox Broadcasting Company. During his tenure, he was involved in the development of such series as The Mick, The Last Man On Earth, Ghosted, LA to Vegas, The Grinder, Dads, Enlisted, and Family Guy. He also managed New Girl for three seasons. Prior to that, Gabay was the Coordinator of Current Programming at The CW. In his time there he oversaw the final seasons of Smallville, and worked on The Vampire Diaries, Gossip Girl, 90210, and Supernatural.

“I couldn’t be more excited to move into this new role with Greg, Sarah and David who have been pivotal mentors to me as a producer,” Gabay said. “In the ever-changing landscape of television, Berlanti Productions is at the forefront and continues to bring fresh, compelling and inclusive content and opportunities to all platforms. I look forward to working alongside some of the most prolific and talented artists in our industry for years to come.”