Johnny Webster Joins Pakula/King & Associates As Agent

Former talent manager Johnny Webster has joined Pakula/King & Associates as talent agent.

Webster moves to Pakula/King & Associates from Thruline Entertainment. Prior to Thruline, Webster spent three years at Industry Entertainment, after stints training at management companies Impression and New Wave Entertainment. He began his Hollywood career in production and then reality game show casting.

“We are thrilled to welcome Johnny to the company and the agency world,” said owner Joel King. “ His combination of excellent taste and amazing work ethic is well known in the industry and will be a great asset to our clients.”

Webster joins Pakula/King & Associates with a client list that includes Barbara Hershey, Nicholas Gonzalez, Mitch Pileggi, Andy Buckley, Sarah Baker, Ciera Peyton, Peter Mackenzie, Lindsey Gort, Tina Lifford, Nora Dunn, Zuri Adele, JJ Soria and Patrick Duffy, along with rising talent in both features and television.