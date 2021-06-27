Johnny Solinger Dies: Former Skid Row Singer Was 55

Former Skid Row singer Johnny Solinger has reportedly died of liver failure at the age of 55, according to his wife and his ex-bandmates posting on Facebook.

Solinger died on Saturday, about a month after he told fans that he’d been diagnosed with liver failure, according to reports.

Skid Row’s official Instagram page also eulogized Solinger. “We are saddened to hear the news of our brother Johnny Solinger. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. Godspeed Singo. Say hello to Scrappy for us,” making a nod to Solinger’s late grandfather, Willard Jesse “Scrappy” Smith, the namesake for his solo album “Scrappy Smith.”

The Instagram post was signed “much love” from members Rachel Bolan, ZP Theart, Snake Sabo, Rob Hammersmith and Scotti Hill.

Solinger joined the band in 1999 as a replacement for original lead singer Sebastian Bach. He departe in 2015 and was replaced by Tony Harnell.

Solinger’s vocals are featured on several Skid Row albums, including Thickskin, Revolutions per Minute, United World Rebellion and Rise Of The Damnation Army.

A GoFundMe reportedly organized by a friend of Solinger’s has raised more than $16,000 for the singer’s medical bills.