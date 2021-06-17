‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Adds ‘Westworld’ & ‘Mortal Kombat’ Actor Hiroyuki Sanada

Hiroyuki Sanada will star in an undisclosed role in Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4 opposite Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, and Shamier Anderson. Cameras roll this summer shooting on location in France, Germany and Japan.

The Japanese-born actor has starred in over 55 movies, most recently Netflix’s Army of the Dead and New Line’s Mortal Kombat. He is also known for playing Musashi on HBO’s Westworld. Sanada will next star in Sony’s Bullet Train opposite Brad Pitt. In Japan, Sanada is renowned for his star-making role in The Twilight Samurai. He is repped by CAA, Lighthouse Entertainment, Axon Entertainment, and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton.

The Chad Stahelski directed fourthquel is set for theatrical release on May 27, 2022. Shay Hatten and Michael Finch wrote the screenplay. Pic is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski and executive produced by Reeves and Louise Rosner.

Stahelski said, “Having long admired Hiroyuki as both actor and action performer, I’m thrilled and honored to welcome him to the John Wick family.”

The first three John Wick movies have grossed $584.7M at the global box office.