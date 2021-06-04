‘John Wick: Chapter 4’: Shamier Anderson Joins Cast Of Lionsgate Sequel

Shamier Anderson has closed a deal to join the cast of John Wick: Chapter 4, the latest pic in the Keanu Reeves-led franchise in the works at Lionsgate. Anderson joins the recently added Donnie Yen and the female lead Rina Sawayama in the project, which is being directed by Chad Stahelski from a script by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.

The plot of the sequel is under wraps, as is who Anderson is playing. The pic begins production this summer on location in France, Germany and Japan.

Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Stahelski are producing, with Reeves and Louise Rosner executive producing.

The Canadian-born Anderson, the brother of fellow actor Stephan James, has feature credits that include Stowaway and City of Lies, and on TV on Syfy’s Wynonna Earp and Amazon’s Goliath. He also recently teamed with James and their youngest brother Sheldon James to co-found the Bay Mills Investment Group, Canada’s first Black-owned venture capital firm dedicated to BIPOC entrepreneurs.

Anderson is repped by CAA, Mosaic, Oscars Abrams Zimel & Associates and Jackoway Austen.