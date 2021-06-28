John Lithgow Joins ‘Dexter’ Revival; Won Emmy For Role In Showtime Serial Killer Drama

EXCLUSIVE: John Lithgow is returning to his old Dexter stomping ground.

The multiple Emmy-winning actor is set to make a short but decisive appearance in the Michael C. Hall-led revival coming from Showtime this fall. Awarded his fifth Emmy for the role as the revered but feared “Trinity Killer” in the fourth season of the killer series’ original run, Lithgow’s character was soundly bumped off by Dexter Morgan himself in season-finale episode “The Getaway” back in late 2009.

Which begs the question: How will Lithgow’s Arthur Mitchell will return?

Details are scant, but scribes on the Clyde Phillips-showrun 10-episode limited series have concocted a pathway for the Trinity Killer to come back that works within the larger Dexter narrative, I’m told. To that end, Lithgow is expected to only film for about a day or so on the L.A.-set production. It is likely that his on-camera work will occur in the next week or so.

Showtime did not respond to Deadline’s request for comment on Lithgow’s participation in the Dexter revival aka Season 9.

Lithgow first popped up as Mitchell/the Trinity Killer in the Season 4 premiere of Dexter on September 27, 2009. A fan favorite from the jump, the family-man murderer was revealed to be intrinsic to Dexter’s own fractured psychology. He also proved a source of fascination to Hall’s character, as well as his most formidable opponent during the series’ run. After revelations of his role in the death of Dexter’s wife and the traumatizing of his son, Mitchell was bludgeoned with a hammer by Hall’s character in the closing minutes of the show’s 48th episode.

In 2010, Lithgow won the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series Emmy for his portrayal of Arthur Mitchell. He also scored a Golden Globe for the role that same year.

As we said, the Dexter Emmy was Lithgow’s fifth. He had won a trophy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 1986 for Amazing Stories and took home a trio of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Emmys for his performance as often-clueless masquerading alien Dick Solomon in NBC’s 3rd Rock from the Sun. Creeping up on becoming a record breaker, Lithgow went on the win his sixth Emmy in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category in 2017 for playing Sir Winston Churchill in the first season of Netflix’s The Crown. The actor could be up to garner another nomination for his role as lawyer E.B. Jonathan in HBO’s Perry Mason.

Overall Lithgow has won six Emmys, two Golden Globes, three SAG Awards and two Tonys, plus received two Oscar nominations and a quartet of Grammy Awards — but who’s counting?

Lithgow is repped by UTA, managers Anonymous Content and law firm Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.