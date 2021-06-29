John Leguizamo Crime Pic ‘Dark Blood’ Gets North & South American Distribution, First Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: John Leguizamo (John Wick) crime movie Dark Blood has been picked up for distribution in North and South America by FilmRise.

Spanish-language film Dark Blood, directed by Colombian filmmaker Harold Trompetero (Diastole y systole: Los movimientos del Corazon), follows a father who is imprisoned after committing a brutal revenge crime. During his confinement he must adapt to a new life of abuse, including injury and humiliation by guards and other prisoners. You can check out the film’s first trailer above.

The pact was negotiated by Katie Carroll, Manager, Independent Film Acquisition at FilmRise and Priscilla Ross Smith, CEO of recently-launched France-based sales firm The Coven. The deal gives FilmRise theatrical, digital and broadcast rights in North and Sound America.

The film will have its North American premiere this September coinciding with National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Danny Fisher, President and CEO at FilmRise, stated: “John Leguizamo’s performance in Dark Blood is a tour de force. The power, fear and compassion that Trompetero evokes through Leguizamo’s performance is a testament to his impressive directing skills. Dark Blood is an exceptional addition to FilmRise’s growing Spanish-language film collection.”