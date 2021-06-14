John Gabriel Dies: ‘Ryan’s Hope’ Star, ‘Charles Grodin’ Talk Show Producer Was 90

John Gabriel, the actor known for his turn in ABC soap opera Ryan’s Hope, has died. The Daytime Emmy nominee was 90 years old.

While no details were immediately available regarding a cause of death, Gabriel’s passing was confirmed on Instagram today by his daughter, actress Andrea Gabriel (Lost).

“It is with an unspeakably heavy heart that I share the news of my father’s passing,” she wrote. “John Gabriel was my hero, my role model, and my champion, but above all, my daddy… I will love you forever.”

Born on May 25, 1931 in Niagara Falls, New York, Gabriel portrayed Ryan’s Hopes‘ controlling Dr. Seneca Beaulac between 1975 and 1985, and then between 1988 and ’89.

During his decades as an actor, he gathered nearly 60 screen credits, receiving his first and only Emmy nomination in 1980. The actor is also known to have played the Professor—the role that ultimately went to Russell Johnson—in the original, unaired pilot of Gilligan’s Island.

Notably, Gabriel also recurred as WJM-TV sportscaster Andy Rivers on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, while appearing on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and much more. His film credits include the John Wayne picture El Dorado, for which he also wrote the title song, in concert with Nelson Riddle. His credits, on Broadway, include 1968 play The Happy Time.

In 1995, Gabriel produced the late Charles Grodin’s talk show, Charles Grodin, for CNBC.

Beyond his contributions to entertainment as an actor and producer, he is also remembered as a singer, having appeared as such on The Ed Sullivan Show, The Merv Griffin Show, The Mike Douglas Show, Regis and Kathy Lee and more.

Apart from his daughter Andrea, Gabriel is survived by his his wife, actress Sandy Gabriel, his daughter Melissa (who’s also an actress) and two grandsons. No memorial plans have been revealed.