John De Mol’s Talpa Inks Joint-Venture With Sony-Backed Satisfaction Group In France

Big Brother and The Voice creator John De Mol’s Talpa has signed a joint-venture partnership with Satisfaction Group, the French production group backed by Sony Pictures Television.

Under the pact, Satisfaction will have exclusive rights to sell and produce all Talpa formats, including Marble Mania (broadcast on TF1 last week), Avastars, Hunting Season, A Quiz For You, Hit The Road, and Kids Buy A House….

Satisfaction is run by Arthur Essebag under parent Arthur World Participation Group and makes daily shows for France’s six main networks.

De Mol said: “It has always been a pleasure to work with a professional like Arthur, he is the best partner in France to join. I am confident that the expertise they have in the French market will help us grow internationally.”

Essebag added: “Talpa is constantly developing up-to-date and innovative formats in many different genres attracting vast audiences. Together we expect to bring these formats successfully to the French market.”

The deal builds on Talpa’s agreement with Dok1 Media in Belgium.