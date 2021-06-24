‘Joe Pickett’: Patrick Gallagher Joins Spectrum Originals Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Big Sky’s Patrick Gallagher is set for a recurring role in Joe Pickett, Spectrum Originals drama based on C.J Box’s novels.

The ten-part series, which comes from Waco creators John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle, Paramount Television Studios and Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher’s Red Wagon Entertainment, will be headlined by Michael Dorman and also features David Alan Grier, Julianna Guill, Sharon Lawrence, Mustafa Speaks, Paul Sparks, Skywalker Hughes and Kamryn Pliva.

Joe Pickett follows a game warden (Dorman) and his family as they navigate the changing political and socio-economic climate in a small rural town in Wyoming. Surrounded by rich history and vast wildlife, the township hides decades of schemes and secrets that are yet to be uncovered. The series will air for a nine-month exclusive run on Spectrum.

The Dowdles are creators, writers, directors and showrunners on the show, with Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher of Red Wagon Entertainment and Box also exec producing.

Gallagher, who plays Sherriff Walter Tubb on ABC’s David E. Kelley series, is playing another Sheriff – this time Sheriff Barnum. Sheriff Barnum is an institution in Twelve Sleep County who’s learned that enforcing the law is not so black and white in this place and clashes with the Warden’s involvement in his murder case and doesn’t take kindly to the implication that he isn’t doing his job.

He previously starred as Ken Tanaka on Fox’s Glee and in feature Night at the Museum.

Gallagher is repped by Vanguard Management group in Los Angeles and Lucas Talent in Vancouver, BC.