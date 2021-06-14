‘Joe Pickett’: Leah Gibson & Aadila Dosani Join Spectrum Originals Drama From ‘Waco’ Creators

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Jones alumna Leah Gibson and Nancy Drew‘s Aadila Dosani are set for recurring roles in Joe Pickett, Spectrum Originals’ hourlong drama series based on C.J. Box’s bestselling novels, starring Michael Dorman. The series hails from Waco creators John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle, Paramount Television Studios and Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher’s Red Wagon Entertainment.

Joe Pickett follows a game warden (Dorman) and his family as they navigate the changing political and socio-economic climate in a small rural town in Wyoming. Surrounded by rich history and vast wildlife, the township hides decades of schemes and secrets that are yet to be uncovered. The series will air for a nine-month exclusive run on Spectrum.

Gibson will play Jeannie Keeley, a rough around the edges mother.

Dosani will portray Cricket, a police dispatcher and big-time conspiracy buff.

In addition to Dornan, cast also includes David Alan Grier, Julianna Guill, Sharon Lawrence, Mustafa Speaks, Paul Sparks, Skywalker Hughes and Kamryn Pliva

The Dowdles executive produce with Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher for Red Wagon Entertainment. Box also serves as an executive producer.

Gibson is best known for the series regular role of Inez in season 2 of Netflix’s Jessica Jones, and the major recurring character of Vivienne in season 1 of Facebook Watch’s Sacred Lies. Her film credits include The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, Watchmen, and Rise of the Planet of the Apes. Gibson recently recurred as Tatiana/The Whisper on CW’s Batwoman, and was just seen in Lifetime’s Soccer Mom Madam. Gibson is repped by APA, Premiere Talent Management and managed by Warren Binder.

Dosani plays the role of Amanda Bobbsey on CW’s Nancy Drew. She previously recurred on ABC’s A Million Little Things and The Crossing and NBC’s Reverie and starred in the SundanceTV miniseries Unspeakable. On the film side Dosani starred in the dark comedy feature Fall Back Down. She’s repped by Brave Artists Management and KC Talent.