‘Cobra Kai’ Co-EPs Joe Piarulli & Luan Thomas Ink Overall Deal With Sony Pictures Television

EXCLUSIVE: Cobra Kai co-executive producers Joe Piarulli and Luan Thomas have signed a multi-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television, the studio behind the popular Netflix series.

Under the pact, the duo will continue to render co-EP services on Cobra Kai in addition to developing new series for cable and streaming services.

Piarulli and Thomas already have a high-profile project in development at Sony TV, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, a limited series based on Walter Byers’ book Unsportsmanlike Conduct: Exploiting College Athletes. They are writing the adaptation, which follows Walter Byers, the first executive director of the NCAA, who transformed a toothless non-profit into one of the most profitable organizations in history, while examining the cost of turning college sports into a lucrative business enterprise. Piarulli and Thomas executive produce with Cobra Kai creators/exec producers/showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, Sharon Hall, Jon Steinberg as well as Lesli Linka Glatter who is set to direct.

“We count ourselves lucky every day that we have the privilege of working with a studio that offers us the support, freedom, and creative collaboration to apply our voices to a variety of incredible properties and bold ideas,” said Piarulli & Thomas. “Sony has been our professional home and family for the past five years and we can’t wait to write our next chapter with them.”

Piarulli & Thomas have been writing together for over a decade, getting their staffing start under Dan Fogelman on his underrated ABC medieval musical comedy series Galavant. They have been with Cobra Kai from the start, joining as co-producers in Season 1 and rising to co-executive producers for Seasons 3 and 4, having written some of the key episodes in the series, including the Season 2 finale. Their previous series writing/producing credits also include F is for Family, Obliterated, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia as well as the Sony TV-produced The Tick.

“From their great contributions on The Tick to becoming an indispensable part of Cobra Kai leadership over the past four years, Joe and Luan are consummate writers and producers,” said Glenn Adilman, EVP of Comedy Development at Sony Pictures Television. “We are thrilled to be leaning into a deeper relationship with the guys and excited to work with them as creators and showrunners.”

Piarulli & Thomas are repped by CAA, Industry Entertainment, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.