‘Joe Exotic’: Dennis Quaid Joins Cast As Rick Kirkham For Peacock Limited Series

Dennis Quaid has entered the tiger’s den and will join Peacock’s Joe Exotic (working title) as Rick Kirkham.

The limited series, based on the Wondery podcast, the Emmy-nominated actor will take on Joe’s reality show producer. He will appear opposite Tony Award winner John Cameron Mitchell who is set to star as Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel, as previously announced. Other cast members announced to this point include Emmy winner Kate McKinnon, who plays Carole Baskin, Brian Van Holt, who plays John Reinke, Nat Wolff, who is set to portray yet another of Joe’s husbands, Travis Maldonado, and Sam Keely who will play John Finlay.

The series picks up with big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin, as she learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

Etan Frankel is writing and exec producing the series under his overall deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studios Group. McKinnon also exec produces, alongside Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart.

The actor is known for his roles in films including The Rookie, The Day After Tomorrow, Traffic, Vantage Point, Frequency, The Parent Trap, Soul Surfer, The Right Stuff, Breaking Away, Midway and more. His latest credits include Sony’s thriller The Intruder, Universal’s A Dog’s Journey and A Dog’s Purpose, and Roadside Attractions’ I Can Only Imagine. His television credits include Merry Happy Whatever and Goliath. He is currently in production for and will star in Reagan, a biopic from Mark Joseph and directed by Sean McNamara. Upcoming projects are American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story and The Tiger Rising.

Quaid is represented by George Freeman of Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Darren Boghosian of UTA and and Stewart Brookman of Hansen Jacobsen.