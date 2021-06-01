‘Joe Exotic’: Sam Keeley To Play John Finlay In Peacock Limited Series With Kate McKinnon

Sam Keeley has joined the cast of Joe Exotic (working title).

In Peacock’s limited series, based on the Wondery podcast, Keeley will play John Finlay, one of Joe’s husbands, who grows disillusioned as Joe grows more obsessive. The Irish actor will appear opposite Tony Award winner John Cameron Mitchell who is set to star as Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel, as previously announced. Other cast members announced to this point include Emmy winner Kate McKinnon, who plays Carole Baskin, Brian Van Holt, who plays John Reinke and Nat Wolff, who is set to portray yet another of Joe’s husbands, Travis Maldonado.

The series picks up with big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin, as she learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

Etan Frankel is writing and exec producing the series under his overall deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studios Group. McKinnon also exec produces, alongside Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart.

Recently starring in Paramount Television’s comedic drama ‘68 Whiskey, executive produced by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, Keeley’s other TV credits include The Dublin Murders (BBC/Starz) and Netflix’s The English Game, as well as upcoming AMC+ Original Kin, directed by Diarmuid Goggins and Tessa Hoffe. On the film side, he has appeared in Ron Howard’s In the Heart of the Sea, as well as Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s Megan Leavey, the culinary drama Burnt, starring Bradley Cooper and Sienna Miller, and more.

The actor is represented by UTA and 42 in the UK.