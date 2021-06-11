‘Joe Exotic’: Newcomer Lex Mayson To Play Saff In Peacock Limited Series With Kate McKinnon

Newcomer Lex Mayson has been cast opposite Kate McKinnon’s Carole Baskin and John Cameron Mitchell’s Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel in Joe Exotic (working title), Peacock’s limited series based on the Wondery podcast.

Mayson will play Saff, Joe’s employee.

The limited series centers on Carole Baskin (McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

Ethan Frankel writes and executive produces under his overall deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. McKinnon also executive produces along with Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart.

Mayson is a Vancouver-based Black and Chinese trans non-binary actor, musician, and cosplayer. They have been seen recently in roles on Batwoman, Lockdown and Woke. Mayson is repped by CUE Management.