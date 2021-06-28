‘Joe Exotic’: Joel Marsh Garland To Play James Garretson In Peacock’s Limited Series

Joel Marsh Garland (Orange Is the New Black) has joined Joe Exotic (working title), Peacock’s scripted limited series based on the Wondery podcast about the Tiger King character.

The limited series centers on big-cat enthusiast Carole Baskin (Kate McKinnon), who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (John Cameron Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own, and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

Garland will play James Garretson, a friend of Joe’s and fellow exotic-animal owner who turns FBI informant as Joe’s murder-for-hire plot unfolds.

He joins a cast that also includes Dennis Quaid as Rick Kirkham, Brian Van Holt as John Reinke, Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado, Sam Keeley as John Finlay, Dean Winters as Jeff Lowe and Lex Mayson as Saff.

Ethan Frankel writes and executive produces under his overall deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. McKinnon also executive produces along with Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart.

Garland played Litchfield Penitentiary guard Scott O’Neill in more than 40 episodes of Netflix’s Emmy-winning dramedy Orange Is the New Black. His myriad other TV credits include Billions, The Deuce, Boardwalk Empire, Bored to Death, Justified, The West Wing, Law and Order, Elementary, Blue Bloods and Chicago Fire. He also appeared in such films as Birdman and The Grudge and in the 2014 Broadway production Of Mice and Men.

He is represented by Randi Ross of Phoenix Artists.