‘Joe Exotic’: Dean Winters To Play Jeff Lowe In Peacock Limited Series With Kate McKinnon

Dean Winters has been cast opposite Kate McKinnon, who plays Carole Baskin, and John Cameron Mitchell (Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel) in Joe Exotic (working title), Peacock’s limited series based on the Wondery podcast.

Winters will play Jeff Lowe, Joe’s (Mitchell) partner-turned-enemy.

In addition to McKinnon and Mitchell, Winters also joins previously cast Dennis Quaid as Rick Kirkham, Brian Van Holt as John Reinke, Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado, Sam Keeley as John Finlay, and Lex Mayson as Saff.

The limited series centers on Carole Baskin (McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

Ethan Frankel writes and executive produces under his overall deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. McKinnon also executive produces along with Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart.

Winters is recurring in Peacock’s comedy series Girls5eva as Sara Bareilles’ brother, Nick. The Oz alum also played Tina Fey’s “Beeper King” boyfriend on 30 Rock and had major roles on Rescue Me, American Gods, Law and Order: SVU, Divorce, Wayne and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. In features, he can be seen next in indie Christmas Vs. The Walters. Winters is reppted by Gersh, Anonymous Content and Industry Entertainment.