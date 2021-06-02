You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Jonathan Majors In Talks To Square Off Against Michael B. Jordan In Boxing Ring For 'Creed III'
Read the full story

Jodie Turner-Smith In Talks To Join Adam Driver And Greta Gerwig In Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ At Netflix

Jodie Turner-Smith
Mega

EXCLUSIVE: Jodie Turner-Smith is in negotiations to join Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig in Noah Baumbach’s next feature film for Netflix, an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s White NoiseRaffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola and May Nivola are also on board.  Baumbach will write and direct. Netflix declined comment.

The project was the first film announced under Baumbach’s new exclusive deal with Netflix following his Oscar-nominated work on Marriage Story, which also starred Driver. The film would be his third overall with the streamer, having also done The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) in 2017.

Turner-Smith, whose breakout role came in the Universal drama Queen & Slim, was most recently seen opposite Michael B. Jordan in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse. She can be seen next in the title role of the limited series Anne Boleyn. She is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad