Jodie Turner-Smith In Talks To Join Adam Driver And Greta Gerwig In Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Jodie Turner-Smith is in negotiations to join Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig in Noah Baumbach’s next feature film for Netflix, an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s White Noise. Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola and May Nivola are also on board. Baumbach will write and direct. Netflix declined comment.

The project was the first film announced under Baumbach’s new exclusive deal with Netflix following his Oscar-nominated work on Marriage Story, which also starred Driver. The film would be his third overall with the streamer, having also done The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) in 2017.

Turner-Smith, whose breakout role came in the Universal drama Queen & Slim, was most recently seen opposite Michael B. Jordan in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse. She can be seen next in the title role of the limited series Anne Boleyn. She is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.