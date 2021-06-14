‘Home Economics’ Star Jimmy Tatro Joins Legendary’s ‘The Machine’ Starring Bert Kreischer

EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Tatro is set to join Bert Kreischer and Mark Hamill in the upcoming feature film The Machine, based on Kreischer’s hit viral story. Jess Gabor is also on board. The film will be directed by Peter Atencio and written by Kevin Biegel and Scotty Landes. Kreischer will also produce with Legendary’s Cale Boyter and Levity’s Judi Marmel.

Described as The Hangover meets Midnight Run, the film is a genre-bending comedy inspired by Kreischer’s real-life adventures and subsequent breakout stand-up routine The Machine, which has been viewed more than 85 million times. In it, his past catches up with him when he and his father are kidnapped by those Bert wronged 20 years ago while drunk on a college semester abroad in Russia.

Philip Waley will executive produce, Jay Ashenfelter will associate produce, and Jonathan English will co-produce alongside Serbian production company Balkanic Media.

Tatro most recently was seen in ABC’s Home Economics, where he stars alongside Topher Grace; the series was just picked up for a second season. His recent credits include Universal’s The King of Staten Island, directed by Judd Apatow, and HBO’s Bad Education. Additionally, he created and starred in Facebook Watch series The Real Bros of Simi Valley.

Tatro first gained acclaim as the lead in Season 1 of Netflix’s American Vandal, for which he was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Actor.

He is repped by UTA and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.