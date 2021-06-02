You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Jimmy Kimmel Celebrates Being Fully Vaccinated, Talks Movie Theaters’ Masking “Honor System”

On Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host Jimmy Kimmel celebrated a personal pandemic milestone, noting that he is at last fully vaccinated.

“Oh, what a joy it is to walk around without a mask, hugging people. I feel like a superhero,” said the ABC late-night host. “Seriously, if you don’t have a vaccine yet, go get one right now. It’s the greatest.”

Also cause for celebration was the fact that travel was way up over the holiday weekend, signaling yet again a gradual return to normal within the United States. “The TSA screened more than seven million people over the holiday weekend, and that’s another funny thing because you can get on a flight unvaccinated, no problem,” joked Kimmel. “But God forbid you bring a full-size bottle of shampoo, you’re going down.”

Later, he went on to discuss Americans’ return to the movies, and recent updates to masking policies at theater chains including AMC, which will allow fully vaccinated filmgoers to take off their masks in the theater. “Those who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks to the movies, but you don’t have to show proof,” Kimmel noted. “It’s done on the honor system, which has worked so well for movies for decades. I can’t even imagine sneaking into one of those!”

During tonight’s opening monologue, Kimmel also touched on recent, controversial comments made by “Trump’s pardon pal” Michael Flynn, appearing to support the idea of overthrowing the government, and more.

Check out the full clip above.

