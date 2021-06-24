‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Ups Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney & Jennifer Sharron To Executive Producers

Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron have been promoted to executive producers of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! All three had been co-EPs.

The news comes five months after JKL executive producer Sharon Hoffman exited the show. She had taken over as EP from 14-year showrunner Jill Leiderman last summer.

ABC

“Erin, Molly and Jen are great producers who run what I believe is the best team in television,” said host Jimmy Kimmel, who also exec produces the show. “I am very lucky to have them. This promotion is long overdue and well-deserved.”

Irwin has worked alongside Kimmel for more than 23 years, beginning as a producer on the pilot of The Man Show in 1998. She has been producing Jimmy Kimmel Live! for 17 years, rising quickly through the ranks to become a supervising producer and then a co-executive producer — a role she has held for 10 years. Irwin’s other producing credits include the Emmy Awards, the Oscars, The Keenen Ivory Wayans Show, Donny & Marie, Later and The Wayne Brady Show, for which she won an Emmy.

McNearneyis a 18-year JKL veteran, having started at the show as an assistant to the executive producer and later becoming a writer’s assistant, staff writer and then head writer. She’s been a head writer on the late-night talker for 14 years and co-EP for four. She’s a Second City Chicago alum whose credits include the Emmys, the Oscars — both of which Kimmel has hosted — and the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

Sharron has been on JKL staff since the show’s 2003 debut. she started as an executive assistant to the executive producers and quickly was promoted to associate producer in the show’s field department. Throughout her tenure, Sharron continued to grow her role and responsibilities as a producer, eventually overseeing the entire field department in 2011, earning the title of supervising producer in 2015 and then to co-exec producer in 2017. Her credits also include the Emmys and Oscars.