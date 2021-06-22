‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Brings Back Live Studio Audience

Jimmy Kimmel is the latest late-night host to bring back a live studio audience.

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome back a half capacity crowd at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

It comes after California reopened further last week.

Guests for this evening’s show will include Sarah Paulson, Frank Grillo and musical guest Lucy Dacus.

Audience members will be fully vaccinated and will wear masks and they will be asked to prove their vaccination status, either via their physical vaccination card or digital verification. They are being asked to remain six feet from anyone outside of their household including talent, staff and crew and will not be permitted to eat or drink indoors.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is the latest late-night show to return with an audience; The Tonight Show was the first nightly show to bring back an audience last month followed by The Late Show.

Kimmel returned to the studio in September and has been joking that he’s been allowed one or two audience members over the last few weeks.

Seth Meyers recently told Deadline that he is not expecting a studio audience to return to Late Night until September at the earliest and it’s not clear when The Late Late Show with James Corden, which like Jimmy Kimmel Live! shoots in LA, will bring back crowds.