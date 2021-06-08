Jimmy Fallon Roasts Jeff Bezos, Logan Paul’s “Boring” Boxing Match As Full Audience Returns To ‘The Tonight Show’

Jimmy Fallon got choked up on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show, as he welcomed his first full studio audience since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Welcome to The Tonight Show, everybody. We have comedy, we have celebrities, we have music,” said the host, who brought a reduced-capacity audience back to 30 Rock on March 22. “We have a full audience tonight—and most importantly, we have air conditioning.”

After touching in his opening monologue on the heat wave that has gripped the U.S., Fallon directed his attention to Jeff Bezos, the billionaire Amazon founder who is once again making headlines.

“Jeff Bezos just announced that next month, he’ll be flying aboard his company’s first manned rocket to space,” he explained. “Bezos will be the first person in space to look down and say, ‘I actually can see my house from here.'”

Referencing Amazon’s recent acquisition of MGM, the host added that “after the country reopened, most people bought a new bathing suit, maybe some hard seltzer. This guy buys James Bond and a ticket to space.”

Bezos says his trip into space will be perfectly safe, Fallon continued, “because he’s being packed by the same people who ship Amazon boxes.”

Later in his monologue, the late-night host turned to Sunday’s much-discussed boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, which some critics are calling “boring.”

“If you missed it, you can see all the highlights by googling ‘Men hugging for money,'” Fallon joked. “The result was a draw, so the only loser was everyone who paid 50 bucks to watch a fake fight.”

