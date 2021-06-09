Jimmy Fallon, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Friends Musically Proclaim “Broadway’s Back!”

Broadway received the musical equivalent of an engraved invitation last night when Lin-Manuel Miranda joined Jimmy Fallon in a star-packed stage-themed production number on The Tonight Show, with the two, alongside Jimmy Smits, Olga Merediz, Laura Benanti, Kristin Chenoweth and Christopher Jackson, heralding the industry’s imminent return.

Sung to the jaunty tune of Hamilton’s “You’ll Be Back,” Miranda & Fallon & Friends performed the customized “Broadway’s Back!” with references to (and costumed dancers for) such shows as Six, Phantom of the Opera, Dear Evan Hansen, Chicago, West Side Story, Moulin Rouge, Aladdin, Wicked, Book of Mormon, Come From Away and, of course, Hamilton.

The ensemble even sang the praises of audience late-comers and expensive snacks. Absence really does make the heart grow fonder.

Broadway, shut down since March 2020 due to Covid, welcomes its first show back later this month with the arrival of the recently announced revival of Springsteen on Broadway, with many returning shows hitting the stage in September.

Check out the “Broadway’s Back” video above.