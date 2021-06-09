Jessica Ann Collins To Star In Apple Drama Series ‘Echo 3’ From Mark Boal

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Ann Collins (Clickbait) is set as the female lead opposite Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman in Apple’s Echo 3 action-thriller drama series from Oscar winner Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker) and Keshet Studios.

Echo 3 is set in South America and follows Amber Chesborough (Collins), a brilliant young scientist, who is the emotional center of a small American family. When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother (Evans) and her husband (Huisman) — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her in a layered, personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.

The 10-part series is based on the award-winning Keshet Broadcasting series When Heroes Fly, created by Omri Givon and inspired by the eponymous novel by Amir Gutfreund. Given a straight-to-series order by Apple last July, Echo 3 will be shot with English and Spanish dialogue.

Boal serves as showrunner with Pablo Trapero directing. The series will be produced by Keshet Studios, with Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott serving as executive producer alongside Boal, Jason Horwitch, Mark Sourian, Pablo Trapero, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Avi Nir (Keshet Media Group), Alon Shtruzman (Keshet International) and Karni Ziv (Keshet Broadcasting).

Collins, who starred in the AMC series Rubicon, will next be seen in the Netflix thriller limited series Clickbait. Her other television credits include NBC’s Revolution, For The People, and Person of Interest. She’s repped by Gersh and John Carrabino Management.