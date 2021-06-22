You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Disney's Live-Action 'Snow White' Sets 'West Side Story's Rachel Zegler For Title Role
Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody, Riley Keough Star In ‘Manodrome:’ Cannes Market

(L-R) Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody and Riley Keough Mega

Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody, and Riley Keough will star in Manodrome, a film written and to be directed by South African director John Trengrove, marking his English-language debut. Pic package will be presented to buyers and financiers during the Cannes virtual market just getting underway.

Felix Culpa’s Riley Keough, Gina Gammell, and Ryan Zacarias are producing with Ben Giladi’s Rainmaker Entertainment. CAA Media Finance are arranging the financing and represent the film’s domestic rights.

A nihilistic thriller, Manodrome tells the story of Ralphie (Eisenberg), an Uber driver and aspiring bodybuilder who is inducted into a libertarian masculinity cult and loses his grip on reality when his repressed desires are awakened.

Trengove’s Xhosa-language debut feature, The Wound was shortlisted for an Academy Award and screened at numerous festivals, including Sundance, where it was featured in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition, the Berlin International Film Festival, Göteborg Film Festival, and the Palm Springs International Film Festival. He is represented by CAA and Independent Talent Group.

