Jerry Seinfeld To Direct, Star In ‘Unfrosted;’ Netflix Wins Movie About Creation Of The Pop Tart

EXCLUSIVE: Jerry Seinfeld has made it clear he would not inject his comic genius into another sitcom, after generating arguably the best one ever. So Seinfeld is turning to another outlet — the movie screen — and his relationship with Netflix has just won the streamer a plum project for its film slate. Seinfeld will star in, direct and produce Unfrosted, a film comedy he co-wrote with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder that is inspired by a joke he told on the stand up stage about the world-shaking invention of the Pop Tart. Netflix has committed to a green light, and a production start next spring.

An auction has been quietly playing out for several days and Seinfeld’s relationship with Netflix’s Ted Sarandos was helpful in swinging the deal to the streamer. Seinfeld signed a lucrative deal with Netflix in 2017 that brought his interview series Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee to Netflix, as well as two stand up specials, Jerry Before Seinfeld, and 23 Hours to Kill. In addition, Netflix last year made a global deal to stream for five years episodes of the sitcom Seinfeld, beginning later this year. This follows recent Netflix deals that include an overall film pact with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners, and landing two sequels to the Rian Johnson-Daniel Craig whodunit Knives Out.

Related Story Netflix's 'Q-Force' Rounds Out Cast Joining Sean Hayes, Sets Premiere Date; Watch Teaser Trailer

Deal was confirmed for Deadline, and Seinfeld explained the film’s modest pandemic-related origins: “Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness,” he said. “So we took my Pop Tart stand up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie.”

Watch on Deadline

Seinfeld deconstructed the Pop Tart joke in a video segment for The New York Times (watch it below). It recounted the moment when, as a school kid, his world was rocked by the breakfast product. “How did they know that there would be a need for a frosted fruit-filled heated rectangle in the same shape as the box it comes in, and with the same nutrition as the box it comes in?”

Seinfeld’s forays into movies so far have been limited. He co-wrote, produced and voiced the lead role Barry B. Benson in the 2007 DreamWorks Animation hit Bee Movie, and he was the exec producer and performer of the 2002 documentary Comedian.

The deal was brokered by CAA and Seinfeld’s longtime manager George Shapiro and attorney Jay Cooper.