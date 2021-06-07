Jeremy Pope & Gabrielle Union To Star In A24’s ‘The Inspection’; Elegance Bratton To Write & Direct Autobiographical Tale

Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union have been set to star in The Inspection, a drama that will mark the narrative feature-film debut of filmmaker and photographer Elegance Bratton. He wrote and will direct the pic, an autobiographical tale that will be a co-production between A24 and Passing producer Gamechanger Films. It is set to begin production this summer.

Plot details are few, but Pope (Hollywood, One Night in Miami), a dual Emmy and Tony nom, will play a young gay man who enlists in the Marines. Union (Being Mary Jane, upcoming Cheaper By the Dozen remake) will play his mother whose approval he is desperate to win.

Effie T. Brown (Dear White People, Real Women Have Curves) will produce and co-finance on behalf of Gamechanger. A24 will also co-finance and handle worldwide distribution. Chester Algernal Gordon will produce via Freedom Principle.

Bratton is coming off Spirit Award and Outfest honors for his feature documentary Pier Kids, which explores the lives of the Black, homeless queer and trans youth who call the Christopher Street Pier in New York City their home. It is a subject close to Bratton: he lived in the Christopher Street Pier for a decade after leaving home at age 16.

Pier Kids is part of this season’s POV documentary series on PBS after the pubcaster acquired broadcast rights in April.

“Elegance brings authenticity, heart and a fresh perspective to this compelling autobiographical story and we are thrilled to have Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union on board to bring it to life,” Brown said Monday. “I’ve long admired the excellent work of our partners at A24 and it’s exciting for Gamechanger to partner with a company that is equally committed to bringing diverse and captivating stories to the forefront of entertainment.”

Pope is repped by Gersh, Door 24 and Jackoway Austen. Union is with CAA, Range Media Partners and attorney Patti Felker.