Jennifer Lopez Inks Multi-Year First Look Production Deal With Netflix

Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions has signed a multi-year first look deal with Netflix, spanning feature films, TV series, and unscripted content with an emphasis on projects that support diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers. Lopez co-runs Nuyorican Productions with her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

Lopez already has two feature projects in the works at the streamer including the Niki Caro-directed The Mother, which we first told you about, and The Cipher, based on the Isabel Ojeda Maldonado novel. The Mother follows a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to teach her daughter how to survive. The multihyphenate is currently training for the role with filming schedule for this autumn, and the pic set for release in 4Q 2022.

Said Lopez, “I am excited to announce my new partnership with Netflix. Elaine, Benny and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past. We at Nuyorican Productions are thrilled to find like-minded partners in Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber, Bela Bajaria and the whole team and look forward to getting to work right away.”

Said Netflix Head of Global Films Scott Stuber, “Throughout every aspect of her career, Jennifer Lopez has been a force in entertainment. In partnering with her and Nuyorican we know she will continue to bring impactful stories, joy and inspiration to audiences around the world.”

Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV, said: “Jennifer is a singular talent whose creativity and vision have captivated audiences and inspired the next generation around the world. For years she and the team at Nuyorican have brought a distinctive voice to entertainment, and I’m looking forward to working with her and the team to create new series for our members to love.”

Lopez scored her best opening for a live-action movie at the domestic box office with STX’s 2019 stripper caper Hustlers which debuted to $33.1M, and grossed $105M stateside, $157.6M WW. As a recording artist, Lopez has sold over 70M albums WW, with J.Lo became her best-selling album with 3.8M copies sold in the US, 12M global.

