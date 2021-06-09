Former Troika Reps Launch B-Side Management & Production With Clients Including Daniel Kaluuya, Jenna Coleman, Karen Gillan, Peter Capaldi, Matt Smith

EXCLUSIVE: Four former Troika reps have launched London-based B-Side Management and B-Side Production with an impressive client list including Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Jenna Coleman (Victoria), Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who), Karen Gillan (Avengers: Endgame), Keeley Hawes (Line Of Duty), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Joe Cole (Gangs Of London) and Barry Keoghan (Eternals).

Also repped by the firm are Tom Burke (The Souvenir), Maxine Peake (Shameless), Matt Berry (The IT Crowd), Holliday Grainger (Cinderella), Nabhaan Rizwan (Informer), Daisy Haggard (Breeders), Kirby Howell Baptiste (The Good Place), Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso) and Franz Rogowski (Undine).

The company has been set up in recent months by partners Kate Morrison, Matimba Kabalika and Sarah Stephenson, with Sam Fox joining as partner more recently. Former BFI exec Kabalika will oversee the production arm with creative exec Amy Wells, formerly of Rooks Nest.

The company will offer personal management for actors, writers and directors. B-Side’s ranks will also include Heather Walsh as agent.

B-Side Production is currently developing a slate of film and TV projects with a focus on emerging talent and under-represented voices.

Kabalika also represents writers and directors including Sophie Littman (Sudden Light, Cannes 2020) Tom Hardiman (Medusa Deluxe, BBC/BFI) and Sean Dunn (Kingdom Come, Venice 2019).

The creation of B-Side means that most of the Troika reps who joined YMU Group when the former was acquired by the latter a few years ago have now left.

YMU Group was born in 2018 when private equity firm Trilantic bought UK agency James Grant Group, which had merged with blue chip drama outfit Troika the year before. Since then, however, nearly all the Troika agents have left YMU, taking their considerable talent rosters with them.

In addition to the clients at B-Side, Troika had repped talent including Michael Fassbender, Jamie Dornan, Lena Headey, Anya Taylor-Joy, Richard Madden, Michaela Coel, Ruth Wilson and Noel Clarke. None of them are still with YMU.

Melanie Rockcliffe, who founded Troika with Conor McCaughan and Michael Duff in 2005 and reps talent including Graham Norton and Matt Lucas, remains at YMU, which specialises in comedy, entertainment and sports.