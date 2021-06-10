Jeffrey Toobin Returns To CNN, Calls Zoom Call Incident ‘Deeply Moronic And Indefensible”

Jeffrey Toobin returned to CNN on Thursday, his first appearance since the revelation of a Zoom call with other staffers of The New Yorker in which he exposed himself.

Toobin, legal analyst for the network, said that his behavior was “deeply moronic and indefensible,” and that “I didn’t think I was on the call. I didn’t think other people could see me.”

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota opened a segment on the network by saying, “”I feel like we should address what happened in the months since we have seen you. Some of our viewers may not know what has happened, so I guess I will recap. I will do the honors.”

She went on, “In October, you were on a Zoom call with your colleagues from The New Yorker magazine. Everyone took a break for several minutes during which time you were caught masterbating on camera. You were subsequently fired from that job after 27 years of working there, and you since then have been on leave from CNN. Do I have all that right?”

Related Story Donald Trump's Justice Department Obtained Gag Order On CNN Attorney To Keep Secret Its Pursuit Of Reporter's Email Records

“You got it all right, sad to say,” Toobin answered.

Camerota then said, “OK, let’s start there. To quote Jay Leno, what the hell were you thinking?”

Toobin answered, “Obviously I wasn’t thinking very well or very much, and it was something that was inexplicable to me.”

“I wouldn’t exactly say in my defense, because nothing is really in my defense, I didn’t think I was on the call. I didn’t think other people could see me.”

“You thought that you had turned off your camera?” she asked.

“Correct. I thought that I had turned off the Zoom call. Now that is not a defense. This was deeply moronic and indefensible. But that is part of the story.”

Toobin said that he has spent the seven months since then — “the most miserable months in my life” — “trying to be a better person. In therapy. Trying to do some public service. Working in a food bank, which I certainly continue to do. Working on an new book about the Oklahoma City bombing, but I am trying to become the kind of person that people can trust again.”