Jeffrey Katzenberg Departing Motion Picture & Television Fund After Three Decades

Jeffrey Katzenberg is stepping down as chairman of the board of governors at the Motion Picture & Television Fund, where he and his wife Marilyn have been among its biggest boosters and fundraisers for three decades.

His departure comes as the charitable organization celebrates its 100th anniversary.

“The entire MPTF organization – the Motion Picture Home residents, our entire staff, volunteers, boards – feels incredibly blessed to have had Jeffrey’s amazing support for the past 30 years,” MPTF president and CEO Bob Beitcher said in a statement.

“His passion for all things MPTF, his commitment to seeing that our mission was understood and embraced by the entire entertainment industry, his willingness to share his enthusiasm with the philanthropic community that runs so deep in our business, and the incredible generosity he and Marilyn have exhibited in their own support of MPTF are inestimable,” Beitcher added. We appreciate Jeffrey’s decision to pass on this work to the next generation, just as Lew Wasserman did with him 30 years ago, and we look forward to continuing to benefit by his support.”

Katzenberg, Beitcher and others talked about MPTF as part of its 100th anniversary press event in April — watch it here: