JD Pardo Joins ‘The Terminal List’ Amazon Conspiracy Thriller Series

EXCLUSIVE: Mayans M.C. star JD Pardo is joining Chris Pratt in Amazon’s conspiracy-thriller series The Terminal List, based on Jack Carr’s bestselling novel, in a key recurring role.

Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Taylor Kitsch and Jeanne Tripplehorn also star in the series, which Pratt executive produces along with Antoine Fuqua, who directs, and writer David DiGilio. The Terminal List is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

Written by DiGilio, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.

Pardo will play Tony Liddel, one of the youngest leaders of an FBI Task Force, he leads his team with veracity and stalwart determination. He’s hell-bent on finding his fugitive and is merciless when it comes to bringing justice to bear. But while his work is simple, his home-life is complicated, and his family is what motivates him to make the world a better, safer place.

DiGilio, who serves as showrunner, Carr and Pratt executive produce alongside Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, Fuqua through Fuqua Films and writer Daniel Shattuck.

Pardo stars as EZ Reyes in the FX’s Mayans M.C., which was recently picked up for a fourth season ahead of its third season finale. He’ll next be seen in Thunder Road and 30West’s thriller Violence of Action alongside Chris Pine, Ben Foster and Gillian Jacobs. Pardo is repped by UTA, Echo Lake Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson.